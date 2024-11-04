Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.5-121.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.83 million. Intapp also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.73-0.77 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Intapp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 732,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $901,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,828,057.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,981. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.