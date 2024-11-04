Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $441-451 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.48 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.410-2.490 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

