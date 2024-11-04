Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $22.00. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 340,208 shares changing hands.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,710 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 335,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

