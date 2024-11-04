Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.410-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

About Integra LifeSciences

NASDAQ:IART traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 1,265,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,620. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.