Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.410-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.89 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integra LifeSciences
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.