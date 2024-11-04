Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY24 guidance at $5.15 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

