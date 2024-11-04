Internet Computer 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61.64 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.42 billion and approximately $61.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.22 or 0.00010446 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00034359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,982,628 coins and its circulating supply is 473,335,358 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

