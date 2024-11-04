Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $200.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

