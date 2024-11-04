Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Acquired by Chaney Capital Management Inc.

Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 131.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,410 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

