iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000.

FXI opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

