iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2024

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.34 and last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 203247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.78.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

