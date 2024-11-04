iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.34 and last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 203247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.78.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.