iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.34 and last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 203247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.78.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

