iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 405.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOA opened at $77.01 on Monday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.