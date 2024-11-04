iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lowered by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.96 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

