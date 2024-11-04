iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $573.72 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $428.48 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.10. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

