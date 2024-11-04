iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

