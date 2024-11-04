iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,688,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,920,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,970,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,340,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

