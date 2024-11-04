iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.48 and last traded at $92.25, with a volume of 1697526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,689,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,737,000 after buying an additional 697,127 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,489,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 76,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

