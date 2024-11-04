iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

