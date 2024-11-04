iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stake Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,283,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $34,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.50. 83,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,937. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

