iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $23.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

