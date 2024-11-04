iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 395,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 127,470 shares.The stock last traded at $73.14 and had previously closed at $72.91.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

