iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 445,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 253,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 204,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $79.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.