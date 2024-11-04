iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

