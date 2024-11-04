iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 18896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $857.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.