iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 204116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

