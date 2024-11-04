iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 607.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $133.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $137.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

