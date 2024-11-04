iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 190.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7,778.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 468.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

