iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS:ITA opened at $144.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
