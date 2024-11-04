iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:ITA opened at $144.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.