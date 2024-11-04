iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 259,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

