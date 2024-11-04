Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $111.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.36. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

