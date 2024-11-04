Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,794 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $136,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $258,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $283,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Northwestern University bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $491,000.

Tempus AI stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

