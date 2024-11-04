Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 364.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

USFD opened at $61.44 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

