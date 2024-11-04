Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

