Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250,314 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 103.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 774,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 135,710 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 523.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,349. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Page Goodson sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $459,244.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,951.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,095. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

