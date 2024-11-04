Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 214,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 146,703 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Profile



Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

