Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $48.70 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $48,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

PFF stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

