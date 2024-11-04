Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 19,218 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 697,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,127 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,610 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,671,000 after buying an additional 92,461 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.