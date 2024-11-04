Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $236.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.