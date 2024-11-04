Jim Wassil Sells 8,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,968,226. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PCVX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.49. The stock had a trading volume of 549,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,826. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after acquiring an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCVX

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.