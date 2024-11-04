JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMF. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Shares of OMF opened at $49.78 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,362. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock worth $2,032,859. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in OneMain by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

