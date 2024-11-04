JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $115.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.19. 357,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,861. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

