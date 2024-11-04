JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $59.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

