Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

