Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 834 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $277.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.01. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $215.54 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.26.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

