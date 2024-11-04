Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,816 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NTRS opened at $99.93 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

