Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,984,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $400.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.41.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.