Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 44.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $130.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

