Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Lazard stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.68%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,679,058. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,497 shares of company stock worth $8,658,086 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Lazard by 58.9% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

