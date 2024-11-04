KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 133.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,574 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,418 shares of company stock worth $15,247,052 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $130.65 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

