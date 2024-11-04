KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

MU opened at $99.73 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.