KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Amgen stock opened at $319.22 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.52 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

